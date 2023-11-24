News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WC final was Cummins' best day with the ball: Labuschagne

WC final was Cummins' best day with the ball: Labuschagne

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 24, 2023 16:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne hailed Pat Cummins’ spell in the final as the skipper’s best day with the ball. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne said he had "never seen" someone bowl like the way Pat Cummins did during the World Cup final against India, which they won by six wickets for a record-extending sixth title.

Cummins had the best economy rate in the 10 overs he had bowled and also grabbed two wickets to restrict Rohit Sharma's side to 240.

With an economy rate of 3.40 to go with the wickets of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, Cummins put the skids on India.

"I think that was certainly Pat's best day with the ball," Labuschagne told Sen Radio.

"I think I've never seen someone bowl the sequence he (Cummins) did, bowling the right balls at the right time that he did. I haven't seen that from a middle overs bowler, a pace bowler especially in a long time. A lot of credit has to go to him," said Labuschagne, who scored an unbeaten half-century in the final.

 

Labuschagne also praised the tactical acumen of coach Andrew McDonald, saying he and the team analyst prepared the blueprint to put India under pressure.

"Tactically, Andrew McDonald and our analyst really got it right with the toss firstly and then navigating the different scenarios and putting pressure on the Indian bowlers to get those early wickets," said Labuschagne.

"Then the thoughts were to have them five down at 30 (overs) and that's exactly what they (Australian bowers) did.

"The bowlers did an excellent job and Pat led from the front there."

Labuschagne added that the coach had full faith in the players, which created a great atmosphere in the dressing room.

"I mean his coaching record speaks for itself. He's never doubted us, I think he's created such a good environment, he and Pat work really well together.

"From a team perspective, we obviously rate him very highly and respect him a lot, his ability as a player and a coach and I think this is the icing on the cake for someone like him," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Two Spinners And An X-Factor In My XI
Two Spinners And An X-Factor In My XI
World Cup 2023: 7 Memorable Moments
World Cup 2023: 7 Memorable Moments
Rohit captain of ICC's World Cup team of tournament
Rohit captain of ICC's World Cup team of tournament
AIFF's ambitious youth league to kick off next month
AIFF's ambitious youth league to kick off next month
Dalit forced to put footwear in mouth for asking salary
Dalit forced to put footwear in mouth for asking salary
China Masters: Satwik-Chirag march into semis
China Masters: Satwik-Chirag march into semis
Army Chief In South Korea; Kim Celebrates In North
Army Chief In South Korea; Kim Celebrates In North

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Indian Hand in Australia's World Cup Win

Indian Hand in Australia's World Cup Win

Game is always bigger than an individual: O'Donnell

Game is always bigger than an individual: O'Donnell

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances