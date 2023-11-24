The Indian Hand in Australia's World Cup Win

IMAGE: Australian Team Manager Urmila Rosario celebrates with Mitchell Starc in the dressing room following the World Cup win on Sunday. Photograph: X

Australia lifted their 6th World Cup title on Sunday, November 19, 2023, defeating hosts and tournament favourites India in Ahmedabad.

And part of Australia's support staff was team manager Urmila Rosario.

Born in Doha, Urmila, a BBA graduate from Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, is 34 and has her roots in Kudla, Mangaluru

A tennis player when she was younger, Uma trained at the Bhupathi Tennis Village, run by former tennis player and coach Krishna Bhupathi, Mahesh Bhupathi's dad. A series of injuries cut short her tennis dreams.

Forced to change professions, she was never too far from sports and moved to sports management.

After graduating from Carnegie Mellon, she worked at the Qatar Tennis Foundation for three years before moving to Australia where she worked with the Adelaide cricket team and had a stint with the Australian women's cricket team as well.

According to The New Indian Express newspaper, she briefly returned to Qatar to manage a football stadium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

On her return to Australia in September, she was handed the responsibility to manage the Australian men's cricket team for World Cup 2023.

Urmila's next assignment is with the Australian women's cricket team, who will tour India next month.