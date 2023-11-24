News
Rinku Steals The Show!

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 24, 2023 06:29 IST
IMAGE: Like he did in IPL 2023, Rinku Singh was the difference between victory and defeat. Photograph: BCCI

In a gripping cricketing showdown against Australia on Thursday, India faced a heart-pounding finish, requiring 7 runs off the last over.

 

Rinku Singh nonchalantly initiated the over with a boundary and followed it up with a single.

With India requiring 3 off 4 balls, the tension heightened as they lost three wickets in 3 balls. In this intense moment, enter Rinku Singh on strike, the newfound 'finisher' for India, calmly strolling into the pressure cooker with a demeanour that screamed, 'I got this'.

As the final ball approached, requiring 1 run for a win, Rinku confidently stepped forward, smashing a powerful shot that soared over the long-on fence, seemingly sealing the victory.

However, the drama skyrocketed as the TV umpire added a spicy twist, deeming it a front foot no-ball. The suspense lingered, but India's victory was ultimately secured by two wickets, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Rinku held his nerve to guide India through after a late implosion. From 14 needed off 12, it came down to the last ball with India needing one to win.

Rinku's stellar batting display (22 off 14 balls) solidified his status as India's go-to 'finisher.' His contributions injected a fresh spark into India's batting line-up, promising exhilarating moments in future matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar praised the KKR star for 'mastering the art of finishing,' commending his character and composure.

'It's the third time he has done this for India, the third time India needed him to do something special, and he turned up. It's like he's been playing international cricket for decades, not just a handful of years,' Nayar noted.

Nayar boldly declared that India has found a new finisher in Rinku, succeeding the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya.

'He has mastered the art of finishing an innings. It's not just about the runs; it's the way he gets them. There's a certain calm and composure about the way he plays his cricket,' Nayar added, embracing the emergence of a new star.

As jubilant cheers echoed on social media, fans celebrated India's series-opening triumph, highlighting Rinku as the dynamic and dependable 'finisher' who adds a touch of flair to Team India's victories.

REDIFF CRICKET
