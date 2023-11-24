News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KKR Coach's Faith In Rinku Boosts India

KKR Coach's Faith In Rinku Boosts India

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 24, 2023 10:42 IST
IMAGE: KKR Coach Abhishek Nayar's post on Instagram hailing his ward Rinku Singh. Photograph: Abhishek Nayar/Instagram
 

Be it behind the microphone or on social media, Dinesh Karthik always has some interesting anecdotes to share.

And following Rinku Singh's finisher act, taking India to a stunning win over Australia in the first T20I in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, DK recalled how Mumbai Ranji player and Kolkata Knight Riders Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar rested faith in Rinku's talent.

'This is one of the most fulfilling and heart warming pictures going around. The relationship between ABHISHEK NAYAR n RINKU SINGH,' DK -- who also sees Nayar as a mentor -- said in a long post on X, which you can read in full below.

In July, Rinku had spoken of Nayar's role in his growth as a cricketer, especially in the IPL.

'I have worked hard at the KKR Academy and spent a lot of time with Abhishek sir in the nets, which has helped my batting. I feel my hardwork has paid off in the IPL,' Rinku had said.

Rinku Singh and Abhishek Nayar

REDIFF CRICKET
