'Ability to absorb pressure of big games makes the difference'

IMAGE: Zaheer Khan believes soaking in the pressure during a big game makes the difference. Photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The dust has finally settled on the World Cup, but the heartbreak in the final will be tough to put behind. Reflecting on India’s campaign, former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan said the loss was tough because of the kind of cricket the Indian team has been playing.

“It’s very tough, simply because the kind of cricket they played right through the tournament. When you look at the charts, India has been dominating right through with great batting, a dominating bowling charge, but not able to live up to the expectations on the big day, well, I’m sure that’s been very disappointing for the team,” said the former fast bowler.

“But you have to give credit to Australia, they were commendable in their planning and execution. In the first two games, they were outplayed by India and South Africa, but they got back into the tournament and when it mattered, they won,” said Zaheer.

With India failing to cross the final hurdle after their unbeaten run, Zaheer said the ability to soak the pressure of a big game was essential for a team.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami finished as the highest wicket-taker. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

“When you’re playing those big games it’s about the ability to absorb pressure. There is a momentum shift that we see a lot in a team sport, and once doubt is created it is very hard to fight it. With the first 5 or 6 overs, the wickets were falling and there was a completely different energy and then as the partnership was building, and the wicket was settling down, know that it’s not going to be easy, which doesn’t help, and it’s hard to pull things back.

“It was that kind of a day, that kind of a scenario and they couldn’t really help themselves. But in the end, India, Australia - both the teams are equally matched as far as skill is concerned, so you have to show that metal when the team is down in a big game when you’re under pressure of chasing.”

Phenomenal Shami

Meanwhile, hailing Mohammed Shami’s outstanding show, Zaheer said, “Shami has been outstanding in this series. Not playing the first few games and then coming in and just rolling his arm over his axis to get a wicket.

“The consistency which he has shown has been phenomenal and take seven wickets in a one-day game is very special. Credit has to be given to the Coach as well, if they are planning in terms of where the field should be for a particular bowler, what are the hot pockets for catches to come, because you need your best field,” signed off Zaheer.