News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Michael Vaughan cleared of racism charge

Michael Vaughan cleared of racism charge

March 31, 2023 16:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Michael Vaughn

IMAGE: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been cleared of using racist language towards ex-Yorkshire team mate Azeem Rafiq by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) panel.

The panel said in its verdict on Friday that it found the charge against him was not proved.

 

Yorkshire and a number of individuals were charged by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last year after an investigation into racism allegations made by Rafiq, who said in 2021 that he had been a victim of institutional racism at the club.

Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent, alleged that Vaughan told him and other players of Asian origin that there were "too many of you lot, we need to do something about it" before a match in 2009. Vaughan strongly denied the allegation.

In its verdict released on Friday, the CDC said its panel "was not satisfied on the balance of probabilities that these words were spoken by MV (Vaughan) at the time and in the specific circumstances alleged".

"The findings do not in any way undermine the wider assertions made by AZR (Rafiq), many of which of course have been confirmed by the admissions of both YCCC (Yorkshire) and certain individuals, as well as by other findings of this panel," the statement added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Was Rohit Missing?
Why Was Rohit Missing?
IPL 2023: Rahane is ready to play in any position
IPL 2023: Rahane is ready to play in any position
2011 WC Heroes Dhoni, Kirsten Unite
2011 WC Heroes Dhoni, Kirsten Unite
Nushrratt's Fitness Secret Is Out
Nushrratt's Fitness Secret Is Out
Dutch woman attacked by hotel staffer in Goa, rescued
Dutch woman attacked by hotel staffer in Goa, rescued
SL's hopes of direct World Cup qualification dashed!
SL's hopes of direct World Cup qualification dashed!
Woman gang-raped in moving car in Bengaluru
Woman gang-raped in moving car in Bengaluru

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

These Players Have A Point To Prove

These Players Have A Point To Prove

Did Stokes Like Jalebi Fafda?

Did Stokes Like Jalebi Fafda?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances