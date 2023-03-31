Why Was Rohit Missing?

IMAGE: The captains of the franchises with the IPL trophy on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photographs: IPL/Twitter

With the latest edition of the Indian Premier League hours away from commencement, the captains of the franchises posed with the coveted trophy and the moment was captured for posterity.

'Game Face ON. ARE. YOU. READY for #TATAIPL 2023', read a tweet from the Indian Premier League alongside the pictures.

Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma's absence at the photo shoot stood out like a sore thumb.

IMAGE: The IPL captains ahead of the new season.

Rohit's absence generated some chuckle-worthy tweets, in the replies, but one MI fan reckoned that the five-time champion skipper was 'posing with his five trophies and making space on the cabinet for a 6th one.'

How's that for some belief in one's team even before the start of the tournament!

MI start their campaign against RCB on Sunday, April 2.