2011 World Cup Heroes Dhoni, Kirsten Unite

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, right, was India's captain, and Gary Kirsten was the coach when India won the 50 overs World Cup on April 2, 2011. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gujarat Titans/Twitter

India's 2011 World Cup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni reunited with the 2011 World Cup winning coach Gary Kirsten at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings begins their IPL 2023 campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday and MSD didn't waste time to catch up with Gujarat Titans Mentor Kirsten.

'The coach, the captain, the memories. A special welcome. #AavaDe' #GTvCSK', Gujarat Titans captioned the post.

Kirsten's partnership with Dhoni created wonders for Indian cricket during his three-and-a-half-year stint as coach.

India won the 2011 ODI World Cup under Dhoni's leadership and Kirsten's guidance and Indian cricket fans got all nostalgic seeing the duo together.