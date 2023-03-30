IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane is ready to play in any position

IMAGE: Playing under Mahendra Singh Dhoni again is something that Ajinkya Rahane is looking forward to. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

An opener in the T20 format, Chennai Super Kings' Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday said he is ready to play in any position in the 16th Indian Premier League.

On the eve of the opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, Rahane was asked about his role in the CSK set-up, since the team has in place a set opening pair in Devon Conway and Rutu Gaikwad.

"I have always been an opener. I have always opened the batting in T20 format, so not much of a difference in my role. Still whatever the management and captain asks me to do, I am always open to doing it. For me, it's always about the team, so whenever I get an opportunity I will give my best," Rahane told mediapersons.

Rahane gave an open-ended reply when asked if Ben Stokes have any chance of bowling, or he will play only as a specialist batter, as reported by the British media.

"You will see that tomorrow how Mahi bhai uses him. It's completely in Mahi bhai's mind. He will use him really well," Rahane answered, without divulging much.

Rahane said that he felt that he was batting in good rhythm after having a decent domestic season with 634 runs in seven Ranji games for Mumbai.

"Personally, I am batting really well, had a good domestic season. It is all about having fun but looking to learn every time and nothing changes. So, whenever I get a chance, I would like to contribute my best," he added.

Playing under Mahendra Singh Dhoni again is something that he is looking forward to.

"Experience has been really good so far. We started our training session long time back and very happy to be part of CSK family. Playing under Mahi bhai again... It's a great opportunity for me to learn, played under him in Indian team for many years, but in CSK, this is the first opportunity to play under him, really looking forward to it."

As far as the new 'Impact Player' rule is considered, Rahane feels that playing with 12 players effectively keeps any team in the game till the last ball.

"In this rule, you are never out of the game and whether it's a bowler, all-rounder or batter, every team is in the game till the last ball."

"In domestic cricket, it was different as you had to choose your impact player by 14th over, so here he can come anytime and deliver for the team, so basically you are playing with 12 players, no team is out of equation till last ball."



CSK name Akash Singh as replacement for Mukesh Choudhary

Chennai Super Kings on Thursday named Akash Singh as a replacement for injured left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary.

Mukesh, who made his IPL debut last season and scalped 16 wickets, is recovering from a stress fracture and is sidelined from the 16th edition of the IPL.

Akash Singh, who was a part of India's Under-19 World Cup team in 2020, previously played for Rajasthan Royals.

The left-arm pacer has so far played 9 T20s in addition to 9 List A matches and five first-class games and has 31 wickets. He will join CSK for Rs 20 lakh

Four-time winners CSK begin their campaign with a match against defending champions Gujarat Titans here on Friday.