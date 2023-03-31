IPL 2023: These Players Have A Point To Prove

One good IPL season can completely change a player's fortunes.

In the last 15 editions, a number of players from India and around the world have gone from obscurity to being superstars after just one good IPL season while many have relaunched their careers after being written off.

This IPL 2023 too, some cricketers are hoping to make it count in the world's biggest T20 league, while others are looking to bounce back after a forgettable last season.

A look at some of the Indian players who have a point to prove in IPL 2023:

Sanju Samson

Sanju will aim for a good showing with the bat in IPL 2023 and force the selectors to reconsider him for India's white ball teams, especially for the ODI World Cup later this year.

He featured in just a couple of ODIs and T20Is in the last six months as he was not trusted by the India team management to be given a long rope like some other players.

The Rajasthan Royals captain has been in good form with the bat in IPL, scoring 400-plus runs in the last two seasons.

If he does well with bat and gloves, Sanju could even find himself in the mix for the World Test Championship final in Srikar Bharat's place.

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi hasn't been able to convert his potential into runs.

Not so long ago, he was spoken of being the next big thing in Indian cricket, but a lack of consistency and off-field issues has seen him lose his way, while the likes of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have zoomed past him.

Last year, he struggled in the IPL, managing 283 runs with just two fifties in 10 games and missed a few games after being hospitalised with fever.

Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting promises us we will see a new Prithvi in IPL 2023 and the 23 year old will want to turn his fortunes around with a smashing performance with the bat, silence his critics and get back in the India reckoning.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzi has tumbled down the pecking order among spinners in India's white ball teams.

He played just a single ODI and T20I against New Zealand, while he didn't feature in the three-match ODI series against Australia as Kuldeep Yadav got the nod ahead of him.

The leggie enjoyed a dream debut season for the Rajasthan Royals last year, picking up 27 wickets in 17 games at an economy rate of 7.75.

This could be a make-or-break IPL for Yuzi as he aims to stay in the race for the ODI World Cup.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvi seems to be out of India's white ball cricket plans at the moment.

But a good performance with the ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad could change all that.

The 33-year-old seamer, who has taken 154 wickets in his IPL career, is a highly rated bowler in white ball cricket with his ability to swing the new ball and capable of keeping things tight at the end with his control.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan's career took a sharp downturn after he hit a double century in an ODI against Bangladesh in December.

He failed to go past the 20 run mark in his next four innings in ODIs, while in T20s cricket he managed just 64 runs in six innings, losing his place in both the white ball teams.

The young Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper will be keen to bounce back with the bat in IPL 2023. He hit 418 runs last season, but the strike rate at 120 was well below his overall IPL career.

His big chance to get himself back in contention for the World Cup is the IPL.

Deepak Hooda

Deepak enjoyed a breakthrough season for the Lucknow Super Giants last year with 450 runs at a strike rate of 136.

He wasn't able to replicate his good form for the Indian team and was promptly dropped.

Quite effective with the bat in the final overs, he will be hoping to regain his form in IPL 2023.

Mayank Agarwal

IPL 2022 was a nightmare for Mayank who scored only 196 runs at an average of 16. Punjab Kings didn't think twice before releasing their captain ahead of the December 2022 auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad showed faith in the opener, bagging him for Rs 8.5 crore (Rs 85 million) despite his struggles last year.

Overall, he has a good record in the IPL, with 1,733 runs in 113 games at a strike rate of 134, and he would be expected to flourish under the guidance of SRH Coach Brian Lara.

Mayank will be very keen to prove to Punjab that letting him go after just one bad season was a big mistake.

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz has scored runs in plenty in the last three seasons in domestic cricket but hasn't still managed to convince the selectors.

Sarfaraz -- the youngest player to be bought by a franchise, by RCB at the 2015 IPL auction -- will want the IPL to pave the way for his selection to the Indian team.

He has not enjoyed a good run in the IPL in recent years, managing just 13 games in the last three seasons.

This year he could feature a lot more at Delhi Capitals, who will miss the injured Rishabh Pant. Interestingly, he could don the gloves and play as a lower order batter.

Photographs: BCCI