Hey, our cricketers are bowling maidens over!!!!

Last updated on: August 11, 2020 11:33 IST

On the field, Virat Kohli may seem brash and overpowering, but off the pitch Team India's skipper doesn't shy away from demonstrating the virtues of being a good husband.

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and Virat wed on December 11, 2017. Their Italian wedding made everyone dream of having a wedding like theirs and even got some to believe in fairy tales again.

With multiple social media posts dedicated to his missus, Virat has proven time and again that he is the modern day husband every woman deserves.

Cupid's ideal couple has constantly served as a benchmark for modern Indian relationships.

Right from their adorable PDA moments, the movie star and modern cricket's one true superstar has set the bar high for the husbands and lovebugs out there, including, of course, his fanboys in the Indian team.

Check out some of the lads who take a cue from their inspirational leader...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma made their relationship official this week, the junior chess champ-turned-leg-spinner sharing pictures from their roka ceremony.

Donned in traditional attire, Yuzi wrote, 'We said 'Yes' along with our families #rokaceremony.'

Wishes poured in from his cricketing brethren fraternity soon after the popular tweaker shared happy photos from the occasion.

We hear wedding bells ringing!

Photograph: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

Buzz has it that actor Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul have been dating each other for months.

The dashing batsman often drops in on Athiya's Instagram feed to post a comment or two. Yes, his responses aren't missed by us.

Dressed in distressed denims and a white tee, Athiya recently shared a photograph with these words: 'Sometimes darkness can show you the light'.

And guess who was one of the first to drop a comment on Athiya's post? Rahul, of course!!

Rahul has been linked with other young women before -- Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, actors Nidhhi Agerwal and Sonal Chauhan -- so why do we think Athiya is the one for him?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram

On the fifth anniversary of Rishabh Pant and Isha Negi's courtship, Isha shared an Instapic of the two, captioning it, '5th year and counting...love you sky big bubbie'.

The wicket-keeper and swashbuckling batsman captioned the pic: 'I like me better when I'm with you'.

In January 2019, Rishabh introduced us to his interior designer lady love.

'I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy,' his caption read.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

Anupama Parameswaran -- a budding actor in the Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industries -- has been linked with Jasprit Bumrah.

Rumours about their relationship have been doing the rounds for a couple of months since the two follow each other on social media.

Anupama has denied the rumours, but we wager it is only a matter of time that the shy pace sensation and the bubbly actor reveal their releationship on Instagram.