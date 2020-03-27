Dhoni donates ₹ 1 lakh to fight Covid-19; gets trolled

March 27, 2020 19:42 IST

IMAGE: Many fans were not pleased with the amount given away by MS Dhoni. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

Donations from all quarters have been pouring in ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day curfew in India to combat the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

PV Sindhu donated a sum of ₹ 10 lakh to combat the spread of coronavirus. Sindhu has donated ₹ 5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic while former Indian skipper and Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly donated free rice worth ₹ 50 lakh.

Internationally, tennis great Roger Federer and his wife Mirka have donated 1 million Swiss Francs (approx ₹ 7.7 crore) to the most vulnerable families fighting coronavirus in Switzerland.

Star sprinter Hima Das donated a month's salary to Assam government, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar chipped in ₹ 25 lakh each to PM and CM's relief funds to assist the worst hit.

Amidst this, reports of India's former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni making a contribution of ₹ 1 Lakh through a Pune based NGO, started flooding social media on Friday. The CSK star had donated the money to the Mukul Madhav Foundation, public charitable trust, via crowdfunding website 'Ketto'.

Many fans were not pleased with the amount given away by Dhoni as they took to social media to vent out their anger on the 2011 World Cup hero. Social media claimed that despite Dhoni being one of the richest cricketers in the world with a net worth of ₹ 800 Crores, his contribution to fighting coronavirus pandemic is too small.

Here are some of the reactions:

However, several came in Dhoni's defence and argued that the donation was made only for an NGO and not PM's relief fund.