PIX: Sakshi and Dhoni, 10 happy years

Last updated on: July 06, 2020 07:34 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Ten years!

It seems like just yesterday that Mahendra Singh Dhoni, then India's cricket captain -- wed the petite Sakshi Singh Rawat.

Celebrating the decade, Sakshi -- who is very active on social media -- posted a message, revealing, 'It's the team work' that helped the couple get through the ups and downs that are integral to a marriage these ten years.

Dhoni and Sakshi wed in Dehradun on July 4, 2010. Their adorable daughter Ziva -- who has her own Instagram account -- was born on February 6, 2015.

Sakshi shared some eye-catching moments with Mahi and Ziva. Take a look, guys:

'Walking together for 10 years has been team work. Building space for each other's growth has helped us mature. Being mad at each other, at times, made us come closer.'

'Prioritising matters in life made us realise the importance of those! Playing fair by not pushing each other has made us stronger.'

'Working together through the ups and downs made us understand the magic of love!' Sakshi tells us.

A puzzle to solve: 'Being mad at each other?' Could the calmest, coolest, cricketer on the planet ever get ''mad'?

We have seen that happen just once on a cricket ground. So tell us more, Sakshi... :)))

Sakshi, who like Mahi, has Uttarakhand origins, wed the cricketer at a farmhouse about 25 km from Dehradun, a ceremony attended only by family and close friends, three days before Dhoni's 29th birthday.

Sakshi wore a traditional garhwali nath and (nose ring) goluband (choker) at her wedding, which still thrills the Uttarakhandi in us!





The newly-wed skipper and his missus wave to fans for the first time -- in Kolkata, a city where Sakshi worked for a wee bit at the Taj Bengal.

Soon after the wedding, Dhoni -- who has captained the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings since the Indian Premier League began in 2008 -- was made an honorary member of the 164-year old Madras Cricket Club as his new bride applauds.

Sakshi and Mahi at a tea party hosted by then President Pratibha Devsingh Patil to honour the 2011 World Cup winning team.





Having missed her birth in February 2015, as he was playing the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Mahi was keen to make up for lost time.

Barely a couple of months old, Ziva travelled with her dad during the IPL that year. The tot has been a star attraction at CSK games since.

When CSK won the IPL in 2018, their families swarmed the ground. As celebrations ensued, Mahi hung around with his then three year old, father and daughter having a swell time.

Celebrating Sakshi's 30th birthday on November 19, 2018 in Mumbai where the couple have a swanky home.

Honorary Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Singh Dhoni receives the Padma Bhushan in 2018.

The Territorial Army conferred the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel on Dhoni on November 1, 2011, months after India won its second World Cup under his leadership.

It's a role he take seriously, serving stints in the Kashmir valley.

When Sakshi posted a couple of pix of her husband tying her shoes -- 'You paid for the shoes so you tie them too!!!', she captioned them -- the trolls got after her.

Not one to shy away from taking the trolls on, Sakshi responded with a pic in which Dhoni is trying to screw her bracelet. 'You paid for the band so you screw it too #Round2'!

Reflecting on her marriage in an Instagram live session on the Chennai Super Kings handle, Sakshi said: 'It has been good. I have seen the world through Mahi. I graduated from college and within a month I got married. Whatever I have learned, I have learned with him and through him.'