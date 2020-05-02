Kohli's special birthday wish for Anushka

May 02, 2020 11:37 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates wife Anushka's birthday. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

India cricket captain Virat Kohli celebrated his wife Anushka's birthday on Friday with a special message.



"You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you," he said in his Instagram post.

The couple can be seen chatting in the picture after Anushka cut her birthday cake at their Mumbai residence.



Kohli and Anushka, who tied the knot in December 2017, have got some much-needed time together due to the nation-wide lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.