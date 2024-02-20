Mayank Agarwal's 'No Risks' Mantra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayank Agarwal/X

After a health scare from mistakenly sipping from an unfamiliar pouch on a flight, Mayank Agarwal lightened the mood with a witty X post.

The cricketer shared a photo with a water bottle, captioned, 'Bilkul bhi risk nahi lene ka re babaaaaa (Can't take any risk).'

Returning from Agartala after a Ranji Trophy match, Agarwal's recent flight incident didn't keep him down for long.

Having missed a game against the Railways, he bounced back to lead Karnataka in a victorious clash against Tamil Nadu.

With a stellar record of 398 runs, featuring two centuries and two fifties in just six appearances, can Agarwal return to the Indian team?