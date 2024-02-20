News
Mayank Agarwal's 'No Risks' Mantra

Mayank Agarwal's 'No Risks' Mantra

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 20, 2024 13:16 IST
Mayank Agarwal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayank Agarwal/X

After a health scare from mistakenly sipping from an unfamiliar pouch on a flight, Mayank Agarwal lightened the mood with a witty X post.

The cricketer shared a photo with a water bottle, captioned, 'Bilkul bhi risk nahi lene ka re babaaaaa (Can't take any risk).'

Returning from Agartala after a Ranji Trophy match, Agarwal's recent flight incident didn't keep him down for long.

Having missed a game against the Railways, he bounced back to lead Karnataka in a victorious clash against Tamil Nadu.

With a stellar record of 398 runs, featuring two centuries and two fifties in just six appearances, can Agarwal return to the Indian team?

 
REDIFF CRICKET
Mayank 'gearing to comeback' after health scare
Agarwal cleared for Ranji return after health scare
Mayank Agarwal stays positive about India comeback
After Fighter, Another Film On Pulwama
How paint makers plan to tackle slowdown
Drop-Dead Gorgeous Naila
Will Ben Stokes bowl in fourth Test?
England's Tour Of India 2024

Mayank hospitalised after drinking 'poisonous liquid'

Mayank Agarwal With His Happy Pill

