Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mayank cleared for Ranji return after health scare

Mayank cleared for Ranji return after health scare

Source: ANI
February 06, 2024 15:22 IST
Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal receives fitness clearance to return to Ranji action

Mayank Agarwal

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mayank Agarwal/X

Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal received a fitness clearance after he missed out on the Ranji Trophy game against the Railways due to medical issues according to ESPNcricinfo.

Mayank was admitted to the hospital last week after he vomited and felt uneasy. While on a flight, he consumed liquid from a bottle that he believed contained drinking water.

Mayank confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that he was "fit and fine and there were no major issues."

 

According to ESPNcricinfo, after the incident took place, the Karnataka team manager, on behalf of Mayank, had also requested the Tripura police to investigate the incident.

A written complaint has been given to K Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Tripura West) and a case has been registered under the jurisdiction of the New Capital Complex Police Station in Agartala.

His return will be a major boost for Karnataka as he has been a crucial figure in domestic cricket this season. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he has struck two hundreds and a half-century.

With Mayank on the sidelines and Devdutt Padikkal fulfilling his commitments with India A, Karnataka avoided a scare at the hands of Railways.

Source: ANI
