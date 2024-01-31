News
Mayank Agarwal 'gearing to comeback' after mid-flight health scare

Mayank Agarwal 'gearing to comeback' after mid-flight health scare

Source: PTI
January 31, 2024 18:39 IST
Photograph: Mayank Agarwal/X

Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal on Wednesday said he is on the mend and gearing for comeback after day-long hospitalisation caused by a suspicious liquid he drank on-board a New Delhi-bound flight in Agartala.

Agarwal was admitted to a hospital in Agartala on Tuesday after falling sick mid-flight and his manager lodged a police complaint alleging foul play. The cricketer left for Bengaluru on Wednesday after being discharged.

 

"I am feeling better now. Gearing to comeback. Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone!" Agarwal posted on X, along with pictures of him on a hospital bed.

He had consumed the spurious liquid from a pouch kept on his seat and complained of uneasiness. The opener even vomited a couple of times. His Karnataka teammates eventually took off for Surat via New Delhi in the same flight.

"We are thankful to Karnataka Cricket Association (KCA) and Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) for their unwavering support to Mayank Agarwal during treatment at ILS hospital in Agartala," Karnataka manager Ramesh Rao told reporters after his discharge.

"We thought Mayank will require at least two or a day's stay in the hospital but the doctors and nurses have made it within 24 hours," he added.

The 32-year-old, who has played 21 Tests and five ODIs for India, later filed a police complaint alleging foul play. He will miss Karnataka's next Ranji Trophy clash against Railways.

"We don't want to speak about the past. Mayank is fit to board flight. We are going to Bangaluru and his family will make a decision on the further course of treatment," Rao said when asked whether Agarwal would take any legal action against Indigo.

Agarwal led Karnataka to a 29-run win against Tripura on Monday.

Nikin Jose is expected to take over the team's captaincy in the next match as he is the designated vice-captain.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

