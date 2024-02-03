Mayank Agarwal With His Happy Pill

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayank Agarwal/X

Mayank Agarwal, after experiencing burning sensations in his throat, is on the path to recovery in Bengaluru.

The star batter took to X to update fans on his health, expressing gratitude for the support.

Accompanied by son Aayansh, he shared, 'With my happy pill, recovery is faster.'

Mayank, who faced stomach pain during a flight, is feeling better and eagerly anticipates his return to cricket.

The Karnataka captain, a key player in the Ranji Trophy, had a prolific season with two centuries and a half-century, guiding his team to second place in Group C.