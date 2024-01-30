News
Mayank Agarwal rushed to Agartala hospital after falling sick

Mayank Agarwal rushed to Agartala hospital after falling sick

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 30, 2024 19:35 IST
IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal started feeling uneasy and vomited a couple of times sitting on the flight before he was forced to deboard. Photograph: BCCI

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal was rushed to a local hospital after falling ill on a New Delhi bound flight which was about to take off, state cricket association sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Mayank, who has played 21 Tests for India, led Karnataka to a 29-run win against Tripura on Monday.

"Mayank Agarwal was rushed to a local hospital in Agartala. The reason for the sudden illness is yet to be confirmed," a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official told PTI without elaborating further.

 

Agarwal, who scored 51 and 17 in the last game, was supposed to travel with the whole team to Rajkot via Delhi when the incident happened.

"The team was on flight and apparently Agarwal started feeling uneasy and vomited a couple of times sitting on the flight. Since he started feeling sick, he de-boarded. From KSCA M R Shahvir Tarapore called and we quickly sent two of our representatives to the ILS hospital. He is under observation and we are told doctors are running some tests. Now there are multiple theories as to what he might have consumed," a Tripura Cricket Association official said on condition of anonymity.

It is learnt that if he feels better and is in a position to travel, he will fly back to Bengaluru at the earliest.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
