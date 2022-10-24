News
Mark Wood wants to push the boundaries of speed

Mark Wood wants to push the boundaries of speed

October 24, 2022 18:11 IST
England's Mark Wood has more in his tank

IMAGE: England's Mark Wood wants to go faster than ever. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England bowler Mark Wood said he can still bowl faster after clocking speeds of 154 km per hour in their five-wicket victory over Afghanistan at the Twenty20 World Cup.

Wood bowled the fastest spell in T20 World Cup history against Afghanistan on Saturday, averaging 149kph as he dismissed opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and captain Mohammad Nabi to end with figures of 2-23.

Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar and Australians Shaun Tait and Brett Lee are the only bowlers to have surpassed the 100 miles per hour (160.9 kph) mark.

 

"I don't think I'm in their bracket. Though I've got a consistently higher pace than them. I feel in a great place at the minute so hopefully, I can keep that going," Wood told reporters.

"I actually feel I have more in the tank than that. I struggled in my first couple of overs because I was slipping quite a bit. There was a lot of grass on the wicket and it was a bit tacky on top so I was sliding. The record is great to hear but I want to keep pushing the boundaries to get quicker and quicker," added Wood, who returned from an elbow injury in last month's series against Pakistan.

England next face Ireland on Wednesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
