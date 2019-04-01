Luckless Royals downed by Mahi's might

April 01, 2019 11:33 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni rallied well to score 75 not out off 46 balls to help CSK make 175 for 5. Photograph: Indian Premier League

Rajasthan Royals suffered their 3rd loss in as many matches in the Indian Premier League after going down by 8 runs to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

And skipper Ajinkya Rahane felt Royals lost the game in the last five overs of CSK's innings.

"I am very disappointed. We started off really well in the first ten overs, but what cost us were the last five overs. When MS bats it is very difficult for the bowlers. It was very hard for the bowlers to grip the ball after six overs, even the fast bowlers.

"But CSK bowled really well, they kept taking wickets. As a batting unit we need to take the responsibility for this.

"We have played well in the last three games and hopefully with some luck we'll be able to turn it around," said Rahane after the team's third consecutive loss.