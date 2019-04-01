rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Luckless Royals downed by Mahi's might

Luckless Royals downed by Mahi's might

April 01, 2019 11:33 IST

'We have played well in the last three games and hopefully with some luck we'll be able to turn it around'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni rallied well to score 75 not out off 46 balls to help CSK make 175 for 5

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni rallied well to score 75 not out off 46 balls to help CSK make 175 for 5. Photograph: Indian Premier League

Rajasthan Royals suffered their 3rd loss in as many matches in the Indian Premier League after going down by 8 runs to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

And skipper Ajinkya Rahane felt Royals lost the game in the last five overs of CSK's innings.

 

"I am very disappointed. We started off really well in the first ten overs, but what cost us were the last five overs. When MS bats it is very difficult for the bowlers. It was very hard for the bowlers to grip the ball after six overs, even the fast bowlers.

"But CSK bowled really well, they kept taking wickets. As a batting unit we need to take the responsibility for this.

"We have played well in the last three games and hopefully with some luck we'll be able to turn it around," said Rahane after the team's third consecutive loss.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: CSK, Ajinkya Rahane, Luckless Royals, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rajasthan Royals
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use