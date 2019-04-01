IPL: Rahane fined for slow over-rate

April 01, 2019 10:18 IST

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals captain Ainkya Rahane. Photograph: PTI

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the IPL match between against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an official IPL statement.

Rajasthan Royals suffered their third straight defeat on Sunday when they lost to Chennai Super Kings by eight runs.

The struggling outfit next host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur on Tuesday.