rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL: Rahane fined for slow over-rate

IPL: Rahane fined for slow over-rate

April 01, 2019 10:18 IST

Rajasthan Royals captain Ainkya Rahane

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals captain Ainkya Rahane. Photograph: PTI

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the IPL match between against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai.

 

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an official IPL statement.

Rajasthan Royals suffered their third straight defeat on Sunday when they lost to Chennai Super Kings by eight runs.

The struggling outfit next host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur on Tuesday. 

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Chennai Super Kings, Ainkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals, IPL, PTI
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use