IPL PIX: Chennai vs Rajasthan

March 31, 2019 22:49 IST

Images from the IPL match played between Chennai and Rajasthan on Sunday

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 75 off 46 balls during the match against Rajasthan Royals at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI

Negotiating largely disciplined bowlers on a tricky pitch, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni produced a well-calculated half-century as Chennai Super Kings posted 175 for five against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL game, in Chennai on Sunday.

The pitch used in the previous match was a rank turner but on Sunday it was a not conducive for stroke-play and helped pacers initially.

Dhoni paced his innings beautifully scoring unbeaten 75 off 46 balls to seize momentum from Royals bowlers who were off to an inspiring start.

Dhoni and Suresh Raina (36) added 61 runs for the fourth wicket, pushing the ball around and later the former India skipper raised a 56-run stand with West Indies' Dwayne Barvo, who added quick 27 runs.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina added 61 runs for the 4th wicket after CSK lost early wickets. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

The dew is already troubling the bowlers and it will be a challenge for the home bowlers to control the ball.

Dhoni used his vast experience to read the conditions and mostly worked the ball around to keep the scoreboard ticking. Whenever he got chance he opened his arms and hit four fours and as many sixes.

Royals were disciplined throughout but pacer Jaydev Unadkat conceded 28 runs in the final over with Dhoni finding three of his four sixes in that over after Ravindra Jadeja (8) lofted the paceman for a maximum.

The Royals pace trio of Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni and Ben Stokes kept the CSK batsmen on a tight leash in the Powerplay overs. They conceded just 29 runs and also got rid of three top-order batsmen.

Each of them accounted for one CSK batsman, bringing experienced Dhoni and Raina together at the crease.

IMAGE: Jaidev Unadkat celebrates after dismissing Suresh Raina. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

The runs came in singles with spinners Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham maintaining the pressure with tight line and length.

The ball stopped a bit, especially when Gopal operated, making stroke-making even more difficult. At half-way mark, CSK out on board just 55 runs and only seven boundaries were struck.

Raina meanwhile hit a massive six off Gopal but the two spinners did well to concede 37 runs while bowling in tandem for five overs.

In came Unadkat and went for a few runs but broke the stand by castling Raina with a quick delivery. Raina missed the line and Unadkat hit the stumps.