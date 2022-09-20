Like Team India's One Blue Jersey?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli in the new Team Indian jersey. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Ahead of the opening T20 game against Australia on Tuesday in Mohali, Team India attended a photoshoot wearing their One Blue Jerseys.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India posted a video with the caption, 'New series, New threads, Renewed energies'.

The new outfit will make its debut at Mohali this evening in the first of the three T20I games against the reigning World T20 Champions.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar were seen posing in the new Team India jersey.