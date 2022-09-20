Is Kohli India's Surprise Bowling Option?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bowls in the nets in Mohali. Photograph: Kind courtesy Punjab Cricket Association/Twitter

Virat Kohli could be the Indian team's sixth or seventh bowling option in the T20I series against Australia and South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Don't believe us? These pictures say it all.

IMAGE: Don't miss Hardik Pandya's reaction. Photograph: Kind courtesy Punjab Cricket Association/Twitter

On Monday, Kohli bowled with his cross-legged action for nearly 30 minutes in the nets after batting for an hour on the eve of the series opener against Australia.

This is not the first time Kohli was bowling in the nets in the last few years. He does that quite often.

The way Team India have been experimenting with their line-up, we might see the 33-year-old star batter as India's sixth/seventh bowler.