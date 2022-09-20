News
Like What Babar Azam's Wearing?

By Rediff Cricket
September 20, 2022 08:54 IST
IMAGE: Babar Azam poses in Pakistan's T20 World Cup kit. Photograph: PCB/Twitter

Like the Indian and Australian teams, the Pakistan cricket team too will don new designs at next month's T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board unveiled the team jersey on its social media handles on Monday.

Captain Babar Azam and Vice-Captain Shadab Khan struck some mean poses as PCB made the 'Big Reveal'.

Shadab Khan

While the front of the jersey has two shades of green -- light and dark -- the sleeves feature a dark forest green hue.

Babar's team will take on Rohit Sharma's side in their tournament opener on October 23.

 
