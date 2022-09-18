SEE: Team India's new jersey for T20 World Cup

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Team India's new jersey was unveiled on Sunday ahead of the side's first T20I against Australia on September 20.

The new jersey was unveiled by the BCCI, as well as the official sponsors MPL on their official Instagram profile.

“To every cricket fan out there, this one’s for you. Presenting the all new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey by @mpl_sport,” the BCCI wrote on their official Twitter handle, sharing the new kit.

The jersey has been called har fan ki jersey. As the name suggests, this jersey belonged to the millions of Indian cricket fans

The sky blue shade returns for the Indian jersey as the side continues its preparations for this year's T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Australia in October-November.

Unlike 2021 T20 World Cup or the entire season, this Team India jersey have some shades of deep blue and not the entire colour.

The last time Team India donned a sky-blue colored kit was between 2007-2008; the jersey was introduced primarily for the ODI World Cup in 2007 and in the same year, Mahendra Singh Dhoni lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup trophy sporting the same kit.