'Laughable! Highest wicket taker in Ranji Trophy not picked for Duleep Trophy'

IMAGE: Off-spinner Jalaj Saxena, who was the highest wicket-taker in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season with 50 wickets for Kerala, was not picked in South Zone's squad for the Duleep Trophy. Photograph: Jalaj Saxena/Twitter

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad said there are many 'laughable things' in Indian cricket and among them is the non-selection of Kerala off-spinner Jalaj Saxena in South Zone's squad for Duleep Trophy, starting on June 28.



Saxena, who has represented India 'A' and Madhya Pradesh in the past, picked up 50 wickets for Kerala in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season -- the most by a bowler last season.

"There are many laughable things happening in Indian cricket. The highest wicket taker in Ranji Trophy not being picked even for the South Zone team is as baffling as it gets. Just renders the Ranji Trophy useless..what a shame," Prasad said in a tweet.



The 36-year-old has played 133 first-class games, 104 List A and 66 T20s in his long domestic career.



Prasad, who has been chairman of the BCCI junior selection committee, had also questioned batter K L Rahul's selection in the Indian team earlier this year after a prolonged poor run.



Some other selection calls in the upcoming Duleep Trophy have also come under the scanner with India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik questioning the omission of Tamil Nadu's Baba Indrajith in the South Zone squad.



"I DONT understand selection committee these days. BABA INDRAJITH plays for Rest of India against MP in the first week of March 2023. There has been no first class matches post that, but he doesn't feature for SOUTH ZONE in the Duleep Trophy. Can someone tell me why?" Karthik had tweeted earlier this week.