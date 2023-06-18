Emotional Khawaja shuts down English crowd with century

'...It's just nice to show I can score runs. I am happy to be out there and show the real me. I don't know why I threw my bat in the air, but that is me.'

IMAGE: Australia's centurion on Day 2, Usman Khawaja brought his daughter Aisha along for the post-match press conference on Saturday. Photograph: Twitter

Usman Khawaja and Alex Carrey led the charge with the bat as Australia managed to bounce back in the final session of Day-2 of the first Test match of the Ashes 2023 series on Saturday.

At stumps, Australia managed to put up 311/5 in 94 overs with, Carey and Khawaja unbeaten with scores of 126(279)* and 52(80)* respectively. Australia now trail by 82 runs.

Cameron Green fell quite early as the third session kicked off. It was Moeen Ali who once again gave England the much-needed breakthrough. He lured Green to play a cover drive but outsmarted him with the wicked amount of spin on the ball. The ball went through the gap between his pad and bat and clipped off the bails from the stumps.

From that moment, Carey held one end as the well-set batter Khawaja continued with his style of play. Khawaja struck his first century on English turf, while Carey augmented his worth in the Australian team with some fine strokes.

Australia were struggling on 78-3 at lunch after Ben Stokes took the key wicket of talisman Steve Smith, but supported by Travis Head, Khawaja stood firm and led the recovery post lunch.

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja flung his bat in the air in celebration on completing his century. Photograph: Twitter

After celebrating his ton with real energy and emotion, Khawaja was bowled by Broad when on 112, but was handed a reprieve as a no ball was given against the England fast bowler.

That stroke of luck was deserved for his determination under pressure, however, as he almost single-handedly kept the touring side in the game at Edgbaston.

"I was getting stick from the crowd as I am walking out there saying that I can't score runs in England, so I guess I was a bit more emotional than normal," Khawaja said.

"It's not that I have a point to prove, it's just nice to show I can score runs. I am happy to be out there and show the real me. I don't know why I threw my bat in the air, but that is me.

"The way England batted yesterday was really entertaining. I understand why people like it, but nobody will care how you win, whether you score at three an over or six an over. This is why test cricket is the beautiful."