'Miss You Baba': Sachin's emotional note on Father's Day

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

On Father's Day, cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill poured their hearts out with heartfelt messages.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to express how his father meant the world to him, sharing a touching post. Gill, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Paris, shared two pictures, expressing the indescribable love he has for his dad.

Tendulkar's tweet read, "My father was loving, not strict. Instead of fear, he operated with love. He taught me so much and meant the world to me. His thinking, values, and his idea of parenting were far ahead of his time. Miss you, Baba! #FathersDay."

Gill, who recently showcased his skills in the World Test Championship final against Australia, couldn't find adequate words to express his feelings. “There’s nothing that I can write or say that could possibly explain how I feel about you Dad. You are beyond words for me,” Gill tweeted.

The 36-year-old Indian skipper took to his official Instagram handle to post a picture with his daughter Samaira. While uploading the image, Rohit Sharma included a caption which read, “Happy Father, today and everyday.”

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik shared a picture with his father, father-in-law and brother-in-law and squash champion Saurav Ghoshal. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Dinesh Karthik/Twitter