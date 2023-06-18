News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Miss You Baba': Sachin's emotional note on Father's Day

'Miss You Baba': Sachin's emotional note on Father's Day

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 18, 2023 18:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sachin Tendulkar

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

On Father's Day, cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill poured their hearts out with heartfelt messages.

 

Tendulkar took to Twitter to express how his father meant the world to him, sharing a touching post. Gill, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Paris, shared two pictures, expressing the indescribable love he has for his dad.

Tendulkar's tweet read, "My father was loving, not strict. Instead of fear, he operated with love. He taught me so much and meant the world to me. His thinking, values, and his idea of parenting were far ahead of his time. Miss you, Baba! #FathersDay."

Shubman Gill

Gill, who recently showcased his skills in the World Test Championship final against Australia, couldn't find adequate words to express his feelings. “There’s nothing that I can write or say that could possibly explain how I feel about you Dad. You are beyond words for me,” Gill tweeted.

The 36-year-old Indian skipper took to his official Instagram handle to post a picture with his daughter Samaira. While uploading the image, Rohit Sharma included a caption which read, “Happy Father, today and everyday.”

Rohit Sharma

Dinesh Karthik

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik shared a picture with his father, father-in-law and brother-in-law and squash champion Saurav Ghoshal. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Dinesh Karthik/Twitter

 

KL Rahul

KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul shared a picture with his father, father-in-law Sunil Shetty. Photograph: Kind Courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Abhishek Verma strikes gold, adds to India's WC tally
Abhishek Verma strikes gold, adds to India's WC tally
Emotional Khawaja shuts down English crowd
Emotional Khawaja shuts down English crowd
Decathlete Tejaswin qualifies for Asian Games
Decathlete Tejaswin qualifies for Asian Games
Murder of 2 sisters in Delhi triggers political row
Murder of 2 sisters in Delhi triggers political row
54 dead, 400 admitted to UP hospital amid intense heat
54 dead, 400 admitted to UP hospital amid intense heat
PHOTOS: England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test, Day 3
PHOTOS: England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test, Day 3
For Satwik-Chirag, Indonesia triumph 'just the start'
For Satwik-Chirag, Indonesia triumph 'just the start'

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Cong puppet or BJP supporter? Sakshi-Babita lock horns

Cong puppet or BJP supporter? Sakshi-Babita lock horns

For Satwik-Chirag, Indonesia triumph 'just the start'

For Satwik-Chirag, Indonesia triumph 'just the start'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances