'Last chance to see Kohli, Rohit in Australia'

IMAGE: ‘Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been part of almost every Indian side for the last 15 years’. Photograph: BCCI

Australia captain Pat Cummins says the ODI series against India starting on Sunday in Perth is special as it might be the "last chance" for fans Down Under to catch a glimpse of superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in this country.

The 32-year-old Cummins would be watching the action unfold from the sidelines due to a back injury.

"Virat and Rohit have been part of almost every Indian side for the last 15 years, so this might be the last chance for the Australian public to see them playing out here," Cummins told 'JioHotstar'.

"They've obviously been champions of the game for India and are always very well supported. Whenever we play them, the crowd gets loud," he added.

The premier pacer said he is disappointed about missing the series that will also feature games in Adelaide and Sydney. It will be followed by a five-match T20 International series from October 29.

"It's a shame to miss the white-ball series against India. I think the crowds are going to be huge. There's already a lot of excitement built up here in Australia," he said.

"So, whenever you miss a game, it's disappointing. But missing a big series like this is always a bit harder to take," he added.

Nonetheless, he offered his take on the approach that Australia should follow under stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh.

"It's three matches you want to win, but it's also about giving exposure to the younger guys coming through, particularly those who weren't part of the last World Cup.

"The goal is to try and play them, see what they can do, and make sure that once we get close to the World Cup, we know what our 15-man squad is going to be and that we're well placed," he said.

On pacer Mitchell Starc's retirement from T20 international cricket to focus on his Test career, Cummins said he understands the thought process that has gone into taking that call.

"I knew it was on Starkey's mind for a little while, retiring from T20Is. Playing all three formats is tough. He's a couple of years older than me and has played 100 Test matches as well, quite a few more than I have," he said.

"He wants to prioritise Test cricket. He's had a fantastic T20I career, and there are plenty of other guys who, while they may not do exactly what Starkey did, can step in and fill his shoes," he added.