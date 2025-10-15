Rohit, Kohli Back After 224 Days!

IMAGE: While new young stars have emerged in Indian cricket in the last few years, none can match the monumental batting feats or the electric fan frenzy that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli command. Photographs: BCCI

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to dazzle in India's blue once again after a 224-day hiatus, igniting excitement for the three-match ODI series in Australia, starting on Sunday, October 19, 2025.



Barring injuries, it is rare to recollect the two greats absent from India duty for such a long period in their career so far. Having retired from T20Is and Tests, the duo's focus is now solely on One-Day Internationals -- a format which has become a rarity in recent years.



It is evident that Rohit and Kohli's sights are firmly set on the 2027 ODI World Cup, a dream both the senior pros are chasing with unwavering resolve, evident in their commitment to the 50 over game.



While Rohit has been axed as the ODI captain despite the Champions Trophy triumph, the selectors have made it clear that both him and Kohli need to produce runs in Australia to guarantee future selection.



These ODI legends have etched their names in history with an array of world records, making them undisputed all-time greats.



The cricket fans in Australia, no matter which team they are supporting, will be thrilled to witness the return of the two superstars in what could be their final series Down Under.

Their last outing in India's blues was in March, when both Kohli and Rohit played pivotal roles in India's ICC Champions Trophy triumph.



Kohli stamped his authority in the high-stakes clash against Pakistan in Dubai with an unbeaten century to guide India to an emphatic six wicket victory with 45 balls remaining.



It was delight for the fans to see Kohli overcome some modest form over the past few month to peel off a memorable knock that took 111 balls and was punctuated with seven fours. He also became the quickest to 14,000 ODI runs during the course of the knock.



In the semi-final against Australia, Kohli anchored India's chase of 265, steering them to victory in 48.1 overs with a match-defining knock. He found solid support from Shreyas Iyer (45), forging a crucial 91 run third-wicket stand after early dismissals of Rohit (28) and Shubman Gill (9).

In the final, Captain Rohit stole the show, hammering 76 off 83 balls to propel India to a thrilling four wicket win over New Zealand. K L Rahul's unbeaten 34 in the tense final overs ensured India chased down 252 with an over to spare.



Even in their late 30s, both proved their batting brilliance remains untouched.



Fans were stunned by their shock Test retirement in May, and now, in the twilight of their careers, they are hungry for more record-shattering ODI performances.



Ahead of the Champions Trophy, they were seen in action in the three-match ODI series at home against England in February. Their last Test appearance came during the tour of Australia in 2024-25.

With ODIs losing relevance after the 2019 World Cup, the duo have not been seen in action in ODIs in the last five years.



Rohit has played only 58 ODIs after conclusion of the 2019 World Cup, in which he has made 2,510 runs at an average of 48.26, with five centuries and 16 fifties.

Whereas in the five-year period before that from January 1, 2014 till July 31, 2019, Rohit was at the top of his game with 5484 runs in 101 matches, averaging 61.61, hitting 23 centuries -- including two double hundreds, along with 22 fifties.



On the other hand, Kohli has featured in 66 ODI matches after India lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the World Cup in July 2019, scoring 2,895 runs at an average of 52.63, with 10 centuries and 20 fifties.

From January 1, 2014 till July 31, 2019, Kohli was also the dominant batter in the world in 50 overs cricket, amassing 6132 runs in 111 matches at an average of 68.13, with 24 centuries and 26 fifties.



A comparison of Rohit and Kohli's record before and after 2019 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Games Runs Avg Strike Rate Highest Score 100s 50s Mat Runs Average S/R HS 100s 50s Post 2019 World Cup 58 2,510 48.26 110.67 159 5 16 66 62 2,895 94.70 166 not out 10 20 From January 2014 till 2019 World Cup 101 5,484 61.61 95.40 264 23 22 111 6,132 68.13 96.81 160 not out 24 26 Overall ODI career 273 11,168 48.76 92.80 264 32 58 302 14,181 57.88 93.34 183 51 74

Rohit and Kohli enjoy a superb record in Australia, with both stroking five centuries each, while maintaining an average of above 50 for nearly 30 matches each.

Rohit and Kohli's ODI records in Australia

Record in Australia Games Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 30 1,328 53.12 90.59 171 not out 5 4 Virat Kohli 29 1,327 51.04 89.06 133 not out 5 6

Comparison of Rohit and Kohli's ODI record year by year: