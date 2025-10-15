Four-ball duck! Prithvi Shaw's Maharashtra debut flops

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw fell leg before wicket to Kerala pacer MD Nidheesh on just the fourth ball of the opening over. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Prithvi Shaw’s much-anticipated debut for Maharashtra began on a disappointing note as the former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain was dismissed for a four-ball duck against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy match at the Greenfield International Stadium at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who had announced his arrival in first-class cricket with a sparkling century (120) on debut for Mumbai against Tamil Nadu in Rajkot back in 2017, couldn’t replicate that dream start. This time, he fell leg before wicket to Kerala pacer MD Nidheesh on just the fourth ball of the opening over.

Things went from bad to worse for Maharashtra. On the very next delivery, Siddhesh Veer, batting at No. 3, was dismissed for a golden duck, caught by Kerala skipper and wicketkeeper Mohammed Azharuddeen.

Shaw’s opening partner Arshin Kulkarni, who represented India at the 2024 U-19 World Cup, also endured a nightmare start. He became Rohan Kunnummal’s first victim, falling for yet another golden duck off the bowling of Nedumankuzhy Basil.

At that point, Maharashtra were reeling at 0 for 3 in just 1.1 overs. The collapse deepened when captain Ankit Bawne was bowled by Basil in the fourth over — making it an astonishing four ducks in the top order during a chaotic morning session.