Rohit, Kohli depart for Australia with Indian team

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian team departed for Australia from New Delhi on Wednesday for their upcoming white ball series, starting with the three-match ODI series starting on Sunday.



Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, arrived in Delhi on Tuesday and linked up with rest of the Indian team, many of whom were playing in the two-Test series against West Indies.



The players who left for Australia included captain Shubman Gill, Rohit, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana, K L Rahul, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prasidh Krishna.



India will play three ODIs and five T20Is during their tour of Australia from October 19 to November 8.

The first ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday will mark the return of batting greats Rohit and Kohli to the Indian team for the first time since the Champions Trophy in March.



India's ODI squad for Australia: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Axar Patel, K L Rahul (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal.



India's T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.