HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rohit, Kohli depart for Australia with Indian team

Rohit, Kohli depart for Australia with Indian team

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 15, 2025 09:17 IST

x

Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian team departed for Australia from New Delhi on Wednesday for their upcoming white ball series, starting with the three-match ODI series starting on Sunday.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, arrived in Delhi on Tuesday and linked up with rest of the Indian team, many of whom were playing in the two-Test series against West Indies. 

The players who left for Australia included captain Shubman Gill, Rohit, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana, K L Rahul, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prasidh Krishna. 

India will play three ODIs and five T20Is during their tour of Australia from October 19 to November 8.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma. Photograph: ANI Photo

The first ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday will mark the return of batting greats Rohit and Kohli to the Indian team for the first time since the Champions Trophy in March.

India's ODI squad for Australia: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Axar Patel, K L Rahul (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India's T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

 
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Ashwin on where Gill needs to improve as captain
Ashwin on where Gill needs to improve as captain
Gambhir's advice changing Jadeja's game?
Gambhir's advice changing Jadeja's game?
Why Nitish Reddy Didn't Bowl a Single Over
Why Nitish Reddy Didn't Bowl a Single Over
Shami slams selectors: 'I don't need to create controversy'
Shami slams selectors: 'I don't need to create controversy'
WC 2027: What Gambhir said on Rohit, Kohli future
WC 2027: What Gambhir said on Rohit, Kohli future

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Forbidden Love Stories

webstory image 2

10 Diane Keaton Movies On OTT

webstory image 3

10 Kishore Kumar Classics

VIDEOS

Isha Malviya's Stunning Diwali Avatar Grabs All the Attention!1:21

Isha Malviya's Stunning Diwali Avatar Grabs All the...

Singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP ahead of Bihar election0:16

Singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP ahead of Bihar election

Kriti Sanon's Beauty Is Next-Level0:57

Kriti Sanon's Beauty Is Next-Level

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO