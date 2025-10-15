HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Age 40 and still scoring! Ronaldo makes history

Age 40 and still scoring! Ronaldo makes history

October 15, 2025 10:51 IST

Portugal held by Hungary despite Ronaldo double

Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time top scorer in World Cup qualifiers with his 40th goal in the 22nd minute. Photograph: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Portugal were forced to delay punching their World Cup ticket after being held to a 2-2 home draw by Hungary in Tuesday's qualifier as Dominik Szoboszlai struck a stoppage-time equaliser after two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo had put the hosts ahead.

Portugal could have sealed a place at next year's finals in the US, Canada and Mexico with a victory that would have clinched top spot in Group F.

But they will now have to wait until November, sitting on 10 points from four matches, five ahead of Hungary, with both teams having two games remaining. Ireland are third with four points.

 

Hungary opened the scoring after eight minutes as Attila Szalai rose above Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva to head in his first competitive goal for the national team.

However, the 40-year-old Ronaldo became the all-time top scorer in World Cup qualifiers with his 40th goal in the 22nd minute, tapping in the equaliser to surpass retired Guatemalan striker Carlos Ruiz.

Ronaldo then scored his 41st World Cup qualifying goal, completing the turnaround deep into the first-half stoppage time with another tap-in to send Portugal into the break ahead.

Portugal dominated early on in the second half, hitting the woodwork twice. But as the match approached the 90-minute mark, Hungary grew into the game, with Szalai also hitting the bar.

In added time a low cross slipped through the Portugal defence, and Szoboszlai fired in the equaliser for Hungary from close range to deny the home fans a celebration.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
