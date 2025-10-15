'Kohli, Rohit will pull the plug themselves if...': Shastri

'I would say take it one series at a time. It's still a long way to go.'

IMAGE: The three-match ODI series in Australia marks a fresh chapter for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they look to make an impact Down Under with an eye on the 2027 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

The upcoming ODI series against Australia will see the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in international cricket for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy in March.



The three-match ODI series in Australia, starting on Sunday, marks a fresh chapter for the two batting greats as they look to make an impact Down Under with an eye on the 2027 World Cup.



Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes both Kohli and Rohit will be eager to make their presence felt with the bat, stating that their experience and hunger will be key for India going forward.



"(Kohli is) a master chaser, and Rohit is explosive at the top. They feel they have got enough cricket in them," Shastri told Fox Sports.



Shastri emphasised that the duo's mindset, fitness, and love for the game will determine how long they continue to represent India in ODIs.



"It depends how hungry you are, how fit you are, whether that passion for the game is still there. With their experience, it will come in very handy," he said.



Shastri urged Rohit and Kohli to approach things step by step, keeping their focus on one assignment at a time.



"I would say take it one series at a time. It's still a long way to go."



With Kohli and Rohit having stepped away from Tests and T20 Internationals, Shastri believes their form in Australia will play a decisive role in shaping their ODI future.



"Hopefully, if they have a good one here, that should keep them in a good state of mind, thinking of South Africa," he said.



"If they are not enjoying it, if the form is not good, they might pull the plug themselves."



Earlier, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla dismissed speculation that the ODI series in Australia would mark the final international appearance of Rohit and Kohli, stating that the decision to retire lies solely with the players.



While Rohit and Virat have been selected for Australia tour, the promotion of Shubman Gill as ODI captain and the emergence of young batting stars like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma in have raised eyebrows over the future of the two greats, who would be 40 and 39 respectively during the World Cup in 2027.



Rohit is India's fourth-highest run-getter in ODIs, with 11,168 runs in 273 matches and 268 innings, averaging 48.76, including 32 centuries, 58 fifties, and a best score of 264. This year in eight ODIs, Rohit has scored 302 runs at an average of 37.75 and a strike rate of 108.24, with a century and fifty each and a best score of 119.

Kohli is India's second-highest run-getter in ODIs, with 14,181 runs in 302 matches and 290 innings at an average of 57.88, a strike rate of over 93, with 51 centuries and 74 fifties. His best score is 183. In seven ODIs this year, the superstar has made 275 runs in seven innings at an average of 45.83, with a century and two fifties to his name and a best score of 100 not out.