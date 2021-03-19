Kohli unhappy with umpiring in 4th T20I

March 19, 2021 00:40 IST

IMAGE: Dawid Malan takes the catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav off Sam Curran's bowling, in the fourth T20 International in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

After registering a thrilling eight-run win in the fourth T20I against England in Ahmedabad on Thursday, India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said that he fails to understand why the on-field umpire has to give a soft signal as 'out' when the player is himself unsure regarding whether he has taken catch or not.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed 57 to help the hosts to 185-8, their highest total of the series, after being put into bat. However, he was dismissed to a controversial catch by Dawid Malan on the fine leg boundary off Sam Curran, in the 14th over.



The ball looked touched the ground as Malan tried to complete the low catch but the TV umpire Virender Sharma ruled it in England's favour after on-field umpire KN Anantha Padmanabhan had given the soft signal as 'out'.



"There was an instance in the Test series when Jinx (Ajinkya Rahane) caught the ball and wasn't sure. When there's a half-and-half effort, the soft signal becomes more important. I don't know why there can't an 'I don't know' call for the umpires. You want these things ironed out to keep the game linear. But we want clarity on the field," Kohli said after the match.



There was another controversial call which went against India. Washington Sundar was caught on the thirdman boundary by Adil Rashid but his foot looked to have touched the boundary skirting, however, the third umpire once again went with the on-field umpire's call.



Kohli also did not field for the last few overs of the match as he had some problems with his leg.



"I ran for the ball and aggravated my upper quad a little bit. It's nothing serious. I should be fine for the game in a day and a half. Better than sprinting for five or six overs, because we have an important game coming up."