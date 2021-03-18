News
Rohit tops 9000 runs in T20 cricket

March 18, 2021 20:10 IST
Rohit Sharma hits a six during the 4th T20 International against England

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hits a six during the fourth T20 International against England, in Ahmedabad, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Senior opener Rohit Sharma became the second Indian to complete 9000 runs in Twenty20 cricket, after skipper Virat Kohli, on Thursday.

 

He achieved the feat when he drove spinner Adil Rashid for a single during the fourth T20 International against England, at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Ahmedabad.

He scored 12 runs in Thursday's match before being dismissed by pacer Jofra Archer.

One of the modern-day greats in white-ball cricket, Rohit is ninth in the list of leading scorers in the T20 format.

More than half of his T20 runs have come in the Indian Premier League.

In T20 Internationals, he has so far accumulated 2800 runs from 110 matches, at an average of 32.41 and strike rate of 138.36.

Across T20s, he has amassed 9001 runs from 342 matches, with a strike rate of 133.36.

He has six centuries and 63 fifties in the game's shortest format to his credit.

Rohit also has over 500 runs to his name in the IPL.

Last January, he became the third fastest player in the world to reach 9000 runs in One-day Internationals.

