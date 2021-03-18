PICS: India vs England, fourth Twenty20

Last updated on: March 18, 2021 22:15 IST

Images from the fourth Twenty20 International between India and England, in Ahmedabad, on Thursday.

IMAGE: India's Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his half-century during the fourth T20 International against England, in Ahmedabad, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav sizzled on his debut in international cricket as India put up an impressive 185 for 8 in the fourth Twenty20 International against England, in Ahmedabad, on Thursday.

The 30-year-old batsman, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, started with a six and finished with two more in a whirlwind 57 off 31 balls, as India piled on the runs despite the loss of skipper Virat Kohli (1), Rohit Sharma (12) and K L Rahul (14) cheaply.

Shreyas Iyer contributed a quickfire 37 off 18 balls at the end, while Rishabh Pant stroked 30 off 23 balls, as the home side scored 57 runs from the last five overs.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates with his England teammates after dismissing Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl.

India made a couple of changes in a must-win game for them. Ishan Kishan made way for Suryakumar Yadav, while Rahul Chahar came in for fellow leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Opener KL Rahul retained his place in the team despite failing in the first three games of the series, logging two ducks in the last two games.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes celebrates after dismissing K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli said Kishan is down with a groin injury, which he picked up while fielding.

Jofra Archer gave England the breakthrough after the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul saw off the first three overs in some style. The former was done in by the slower delivery, chipping a simple return catch back to the bowler.

Rohit was out for 12 and India 21 for 1 in the fourth over.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav, promoted to No 3, got off the mark in international cricket in grand style, pulling a short delivery from Archer over fine leg for a six.

That was the catalyst the debutant needed, and he and Rahul rallied India after the early dismissal of Rohit to 45 for 1 after the six powerplay overs.

However, Rahul then suffered his fourth successive failure in the series. He tried to loft Ben Stokes down the ground but was unable to hit cleanly and the resultant chip was taken at mid-off by Archer.

He was out for 14 and India 63 for 2 in the eighth over.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is stumped by England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI

Six balls later, England got the big wicket of Virat Kohli.

India’s skipper Kohli decided to take the attack to Adil Rashid. He came down the track, but was beaten by a googly and stumped by Jos Buttler for one.

India were reduced to 70 for 3 in the ninth over.

IMAGE: David Malan takes the catch of Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar though continued to take the fight to the England bowlers, hitting his second six and six fours before bringing up his 50 off just 28 balls.

He then hit his third six, but perished soon after for 57 off 31 balls, caught by Dawid Malan a few metres from the boundary off Sam Curran’s second delivery of the match.

India were 109 for 4 in the 14th over.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

New-man in Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant continued to throw caution to the wind in a 34-run partnership before Archer came back into the attack and ended it off his second delivery in the 17th over as Pant played all over a full delivery and was bowled for 30 off 23 balls.

India were 143 for 5.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer hit four fours in his 30 off 23 balls. Photograph: BCCI

It was six down when Hardik Pandya was out for 11. He chased a wide ball from Mark Wood and appeared to have found the gap, but Stokes dived to his left and plucked the offering at mid-off.

Shreyas Iyer soon followed Hardik back after a god knock of 37 off 18 balls and Washington Sundar (4) became Archer's fourth victim as India finished with a commanding 185 for 8.