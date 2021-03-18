News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Suresh Raina eagerly waiting to join CSK camp

Suresh Raina eagerly waiting to join CSK camp

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 18, 2021 13:24 IST
Suresh Raina

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy, Suresh Raina/Twitter

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who had missed the Indian Premier League (2020), is 'super excited' about joining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad ahead of this year's tournament.

Raina had missed the 13th edition of the cash-rich league after pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons. The star batsman has been a key cog in CSK's batting wheel and in his absence, CSK had a dismal outing in last year's IPL.

 

 

The Chennai-based franchise finished at the seventh position in the points table and with Raina joining the side, CSK will be looking to get back to winning ways in IPL 2021.

CSK on Wednesday shared Raina's practice video in which the batsman can be seen hitting all his trademark shots.

"In awe of the southpaw! #ChinnaThala - Coming Soon with #WhistlePodu #Yellove," CSK tweeted.

Reacting to the video, Raina said," Super Excited and Eagerly waiting to come to our den."

Meanwhile, CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has started his preparations for the season beginning from April 9.

