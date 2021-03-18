News
Natarajan clears fitness test, back in India dugout

Natarajan clears fitness test, back in India dugout

March 18, 2021 20:55 IST
Thangarasu Natarajan

IMAGE: India pacer Thangarasu Natarajan is available for selection in the next T20I against England and the ODI series that follows. Photograph: BCCI

India's left-arm yorker sensation Thangarasu Natarajan cleared his fitness Test and joined the team during the fourth T20 International against England, in Ahmedabad, on Thursday.

 

The 29-year-old pacer, who impressed during the series in Australia after making his debut across all formats, had a shoulder injury as well as a knee niggle which ruled him out of the first couple of games in the ongoing five-match series against England.

"Natarajan has passed all the mandatory fitness tests including YoYo and 2km run. He had flown into Ahmedabad a few days back but had to undergo mandatory hard quarantine since he was not a part of the bubble," a senior BCCI official informed.

"Today, his quarantine got over and he could sit in the dugout. He will certainly be available for selection in the next game also and the 50-over games," he added.

Natarajan was brilliant during India's T20 series win in Australia and also handed his Test cap in Brisbane, where he got three wickets in the first innings.

