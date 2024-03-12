News
Who will succeed Dhoni? CSK boss says...

Who will succeed Dhoni? CSK boss says...

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 12, 2024 12:24 IST
CSK

IMAGE: CSK’s Deepak Chahar with MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: Kind Courtesy CSK/X

Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka Thala is back leading the Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2024! But whispers are circulating fast and furious about a future captain.

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has disclosed ongoing discussions regarding a succession plan within the franchise.

 

As the team gears up for the IPL 2024 season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, attention remains focused on Dhoni's plans and the possible identification of his successor.

Addressing the speculation surrounding Dhoni's successor, Viswanathan emphasised owner N Srinivasan's stance on the matter.

"Mr. Srinivasan has made it very clear. Let's not talk about captain and vice-captain appointments. Let's leave it to the coach and the captain to decide. He has said that 'the captain and the coach will decide and give us a directive, till then let's all keep quiet'," revealed Viswanathan in a conversation with S Badrinath on the latter's YouTube show.

Dhoni, who put retirement rumours to rest last year, underwent a knee surgery and dedicated himself to recovery before leading CSK to their fifth IPL title.

Reflecting on the upcoming season, Viswanathan expressed hope for another strong showing by CSK.

"We have always focused on qualifying for the knockouts. That's our first aim. Before every season, MS Dhoni tells us 'first let us concentrate on league games. We will look to qualify for the knockouts.' Yes, the pressure is there. But over the years, because of our consistency, most of the players are used to this pressure," he added.

REDIFF CRICKET
IPL 2024: Will SKY be fit for Mumbai Indians' opener?
'Pant won't be scared by the comeback'
Dhoni's first net session teases IPL 2024 spectacle
SUVs continue to steer demand in auto sector
Haryana CM Khattar resigns amid cracks in BJP-JJP ties
'BJP's tieup with JJP was damaging it in Haryana'
Bhumi's Royal Look
England's Tour Of India 2024

