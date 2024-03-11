Jaiswal's success thanks to 'Rohit bhaiyya's valuable inputs'

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal finished the series as the highest run-scorer; In 9 innings he scored 712 runs at an average of 89. Photograph: BCCI

India thrashed England by a 4-1 margin in the just-concluded Test series and while the hosts saw a range of catalysts for the triumph, one player was the protagonist -- Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Player of the series, Jaiswal finished the series with 712 runs in 9 innings, including two double tons. He has credited Rohit Sharma for bringing the best out of him.

'I have enjoyed batting in this series. it gives me a lot of experience. I am really happy the way I have played,' Jaiswal said on Jio Cinema.

'I have been trying to make sure that if I am set, I will bat as many balls as I can. That gives my team a really good platform also and with that in mind I bat with intent.'

Jaiswal hit a record 26 sixes in the series.

'I was thinking of playing my shots. If I felt like I could take them down then I would go after the bowling. That's the plan and there is no backing out.'

"Rohit bhaiyya knows what I'm going to do, many times he knows what is going on in my mind while batting, he gives me valuable inputs during batting, that helps me a lot -- he relaxes me in the batting.'

In a young career, Jaiswal has already scored 1058 runs over the last 12 months.

Talking of his ambitions, Jaiswal said simply: 'I am trying to play one match at a time. Enjoy my cricket and do something to help my team win. I want to contribute in any way to make sure we win.'