Ranji Trophy final: Mum lead swells after Shreyas, Musheer slam half-tons

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer acknowledges the crowd on completing his half-century. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Musheer Khan (86 batting) and Shreyas Iyer (68 batting) toyed with the Vidarbha bowling to take Mumbai to 262 for 3 at lunch on Day 3 of Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

Mumbai's lead has now stretched to 381 with both batters in menacing form. Mumbai lost just one wicket in the first session, that of captain Ajinkya Rahane, who fell for 73.

With Sachin Tendulkar watching from the stands, Musheer and Shreyas made Vidarbha chase leather.

Shreyas came at the fall of Rahane's wicket and started attacking once he got his eye in. He played all around the wicket and punished the bad deliveries at will.

Overnight batters Rahane and Musheer started proceedings nicely, with the Mumbai captain hitting a four off the first over of the day.

The duo then knocked the ball around and played to the merit of the deliveries before Harsh Dubey caught behind.

Once Shreyas came in to bat, it was all Mumbai as he and Musheer mixed caution with aggression to help swell Mumbai's league.

Musheer played perfect foil to Shreyas as he was content with rotating the strike.