Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli lends helping hand in COVID fight

Kohli lends helping hand in COVID fight

By Rediff Cricket
May 19, 2021 18:09 IST
India captain Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli on Wednesday lent a helping hand to former India women's cricketer K S Sravanthi Naidu.

The Indian cricket captain donated Rs 677,000 to help Sravanthi's mother S K Suman, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Hyderabad.

According to Sportstar, Sravanthi, who has spent Rs 16 lakhs (Rs 1.6 million) for the treatment of her parents who tested positive for COVID-19, requested the BCCI and the Hyderabad Cricket Association for financial help for her parents's treatment.

Sportstar reported that Kohli was tagged by N Vidya Yadav, former BCCI south zone convenor (women's cricket) and former India off-spinner Shivlal Yadav's sister, seeking help for Sravanthi.

Vidya, who has been working with her brother to generate funds for Sravanthi, said she was 'amazed' at Kohli's 'spontaneous gesture' and thanked India Fielding Coach R Sridhar for taking up the issue with the skipper.

Earlier this month, Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma donated Rs 2 crores (Rs 20 million) to the fund-raising platform Ketto to raise funds to fight COVID-19.

Rediff Cricket
