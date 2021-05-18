News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI paying for Aus IPL players' quarantine in Sydney: CA

BCCI paying for Aus IPL players' quarantine in Sydney: CA

Source: PTI
May 18, 2021 17:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'BCCI at the outset committed to ensuring that they got home safely and as quickly as possible. They've delivered on that promise.'

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins and Moises Henriques of Punjab Kings are some of the Aussies who played in IPL 2021

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins and Moises Henriques of Punjab Kings are some of the Aussies who played in IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI

The BCCI is footing the bill for the 14-day quarantine of Australian IPL players, who have arrived in Sydney from Maldives, Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley said on Tuesday.

Most of the 38 members of the Australian contingent, including top players such as Pat Cummins and Steve Smith, officials and commentators, landed at the Sydney airport on Monday after a forced stop-over at Maldives.

 

The players had to spend 10 days in Maldives due to a ban imposed by the Australian government on travellers from COVID-ravaged India till May 15.

Hockley said the BCCI has kept its promise and funded the whole operation.

"Yes," Hockley told Sydney Morning Herald when asked if BCCI was paying for the mandatory quarantine.

"BCCI at the outset committed to ensuring that they got home safely and as quickly as possible. We've been working closely with them. They've been fantastic. They've delivered on that promise."

The IPL was indefinitely suspended on May 4 after four players and two coaches from four different teams tested positive for COVID-19 inside its bio-bubble.

The Australian players, however, couldn't head home immediately as their country had imposed a travel ban from India, which is battling a deadly second wave of the coronavirus.

The BCCI had then assured the players that it will do everything possible to ensure their safe return home.

"Obviously our thoughts are with all of our friends in India. Then we've been working with the government, within the existing frameworks to make sure that they get home as quickly as possible," Hockley said.

"I know the players, having texted a few of them, are extremely appreciative of the BCCI and we're really pleased that they're home safely."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had earlier said that the players who competed in the IPL will have to make their "own arrangements".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Why is Hamza Choudhury trending?
Why is Hamza Choudhury trending?
Aus bowling trio deny knowing 2018 ball-tampering plot
Aus bowling trio deny knowing 2018 ball-tampering plot
Nitish Rana awaits 'that one call'
Nitish Rana awaits 'that one call'
Priya Punia loses mother to Covid
Priya Punia loses mother to Covid
Sania Mirza and her adorable 'new coach'
Sania Mirza and her adorable 'new coach'
'Received death threats after SA's 2011 WC exit'
'Received death threats after SA's 2011 WC exit'
7 killed as Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc in Gujarat
7 killed as Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc in Gujarat

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Was IPL a distraction to hide governance failure?

Was IPL a distraction to hide governance failure?

Sania Mirza and her adorable 'new coach'

Sania Mirza and her adorable 'new coach'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use