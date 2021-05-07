What Virat-Anushka are doing for Covid relief

May 07, 2021 12:35 IST

IMAGE: Relatives carry a COVID-19 patient on oxygen support for admission at the Patna Medical College and Hospital, May 6, 2021. Photograph: PTI Photo

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have donated Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) on the crowd-funding platform Ketto towards India's fight against COVID-19.

The actress and her cricket husband have appealed to fans to contribute to raise Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million) for this effort.

Video: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

'Since the COVID-19 outbreak,' Virat stated, 'our country is going through trying times, our health systems are being challenged, we need to come together and help our India.'

'Anushka and I have started a campaign on Ketto, to raise funds for COVID-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support. No amount is too small to save lives,' India's cricket captain added.

'We will do everything we can to make a difference, but we need your help to fight this. I urge you all to join our movement. Let's do our part to keep our country safe and strong.'

The campaign will run for seven days on Ketto and the proceeds will be directed to ACT Grants, the implementation partner which will work towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and tele-medicine facilities all through the pandemic.

'We are going through an unprecedented time in the history of our country and our nation needs all of us to unite and save as many people as possible. Anushka and I have been shocked to see the human suffering since last year,' Kohli said.

'We have been working towards helping as many people as possible all through the pandemic and now, India wants our support more than ever,' he stated.

'We are starting this fundraiser with the confidence that we will be able to raise substantial funds to aid those in dire need,' he said.

'We are confident that people will come forward to support fellow countrymen in crisis. We are in this together and we shall overcome this.'

'Virat and I have been hugely pained looking at the inexplicable suffering that people are going through,' Anushka added, 'and we hope that this fund will aid in our fight against the virus that we are all helplessly witnessing.'