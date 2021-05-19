How Washington's father is keeping him safe from COVID

May 19, 2021 10:16 IST

IMAGE: Washington Sundar with his father M Sundar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Washington Sundar/Instagram

M Sundar, Washington Sundar's father, is taking all precautions possible to ensure his son remains safe from the dreaded COVID-19 ahead of the England tour.

The 21 year old will travel with the Men in Blue for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and a five-match Test series against England.

M Sundar works in the income tax department in Chennai and attends office two or three times a week. With coronavirus cases increasing in the city, he revealed that Washy lives in a different house and that daddy and son interact only through video calls to avoid putting the all-rounder's England tour in jeopardy.

'Since Washington returned home from the IPL,' M Sundar told the Indian Express, newspaper, 'I have been staying in another house. My wife and daughter are staying with Washington since they don't step out of the house. I am only seeing him on video calls.'

'I am having to go to office a few days in a week. I don't want him to contract Covid because of me,' the cautious father added.

The BCCI has made it clear that if players test positive for COVID-19 when they assemble in Mumbai before departure then they would not be considered for selection.