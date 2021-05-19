News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Washington's father is keeping him safe from COVID

How Washington's father is keeping him safe from COVID

By Rediff Cricket
May 19, 2021 10:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Washington Sundar

IMAGE: Washington Sundar with his father M Sundar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Washington Sundar/Instagram
 

M Sundar, Washington Sundar's father, is taking all precautions possible to ensure his son remains safe from the dreaded COVID-19 ahead of the England tour.

The 21 year old will travel with the Men in Blue for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and a five-match Test series against England.

M Sundar works in the income tax department in Chennai and attends office two or three times a week. With coronavirus cases increasing in the city, he revealed that Washy lives in a different house and that daddy and son interact only through video calls to avoid putting the all-rounder's England tour in jeopardy.

'Since Washington returned home from the IPL,' M Sundar told the Indian Express, newspaper, 'I have been staying in another house. My wife and daughter are staying with Washington since they don't step out of the house. I am only seeing him on video calls.'

'I am having to go to office a few days in a week. I don't want him to contract Covid because of me,' the cautious father added.

The BCCI has made it clear that if players test positive for COVID-19 when they assemble in Mumbai before departure then they would not be considered for selection.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Watch out England! Harmanpreet hits the nets...
Watch out England! Harmanpreet hits the nets...
And Agastya Pandya starts walking!
And Agastya Pandya starts walking!
Sania Mirza and her adorable 'new coach'
Sania Mirza and her adorable 'new coach'
7 Tips for a POWERFUL CV
7 Tips for a POWERFUL CV
'Our healthcare system has collapsed'
'Our healthcare system has collapsed'
Cyclone Tauktae to bring rain in many states: IMD
Cyclone Tauktae to bring rain in many states: IMD
There is optimism for 'full crowds' for Ashes series
There is optimism for 'full crowds' for Ashes series

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

My Son Washington Sundar

My Son Washington Sundar

Washy is making Gabba dance to his tunes

Washy is making Gabba dance to his tunes

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use