And Agastya Pandya starts walking!

And Agastya Pandya starts walking!

By Rediff Cricket
May 18, 2021 09:59 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram
 

Hardik Pandya's partner Natasa Stankovic showered love as the cricketer posted a video of their son Agastya taking his first baby steps.

Hardik shared a video in which he can be seen walking side-by-side with Agastya, who will be 10 months old on May 30.

 

 

Newbie Mommy Anushka Sharma dropped three purple heart emoticons in the comments section while Sakshi Dhoni, 6-year-old Ziva's mommy, posted a heart emoticon.

Hardik's buddy K L Rahul, Suniel Shetty (whose daughter Athiya Shetty is said to be going steady with Rahul), and Kuldeep Yadav all loved the cute moment between the father and son.

Hardik Pandya

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Natasa captioned the post, 'Love,' and tagged Hardik. The video showed Hardik and Natasa encouraging Agastya, and he took baby steps between the two.

After the lil' fella walked over to his mom, someone off camera says, 'Ab papa ke paas.'

 

 

Rediff Cricket
