News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » EC books Tejasvi Surya for seeking votes on grounds of religion

EC books Tejasvi Surya for seeking votes on grounds of religion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 26, 2024 18:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A case was booked against Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Bangalore South Candidate Tejasvi Surya for allegedly posting a video on a social media platform and soliciting votes on the grounds of religion, the Election Commission said on Friday.

IMAGE: BJP candidate from Bengaluru South constituency Tejasvi Surya casts his vote during the second phase of the Lok Sabha Polls, in Bengaluru on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

He is contesting against Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

 

Taking to 'X', the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer posted: 'Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and candidate of Bengaluru South PC on April 25 at Jayanagar police station for posting a video on X handle and soliciting votes on the grounds of religion.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
When Modi's Hindu-Muslim Rhetoric Backfired
When Modi's Hindu-Muslim Rhetoric Backfired
Ahead of polls EC flags paid news, religious appeals
Ahead of polls EC flags paid news, religious appeals
'Hindus don't vote according to religion'
'Hindus don't vote according to religion'
Calculated call in RCB's win over SRH
Calculated call in RCB's win over SRH
SC seeks EC reply on fresh poll if NOTA gets ....
SC seeks EC reply on fresh poll if NOTA gets ....
All you need to know about VVPATs
All you need to know about VVPATs
Cong suspends Surat LS candidate, suspects BJP ties
Cong suspends Surat LS candidate, suspects BJP ties
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Anxiety Behind Modi's Banswara Speech?

Anxiety Behind Modi's Banswara Speech?

Aligarh Muslims say this poll crucial for community

Aligarh Muslims say this poll crucial for community

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances