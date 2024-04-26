EC books Tejasvi Surya for seeking votes on grounds of religion

A case was booked against Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Bangalore South Candidate Tejasvi Surya for allegedly posting a video on a social media platform and soliciting votes on the grounds of religion, the Election Commission said on Friday.

IMAGE: BJP candidate from Bengaluru South constituency Tejasvi Surya casts his vote during the second phase of the Lok Sabha Polls, in Bengaluru on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

He is contesting against Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Taking to 'X', the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer posted: 'Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and candidate of Bengaluru South PC on April 25 at Jayanagar police station for posting a video on X handle and soliciting votes on the grounds of religion.'